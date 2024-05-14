Left Menu

More than one lakh devotees visit Kedarnath Dham since Friday

In four days, 102499 devotees have set a new record by reaching Kedarpuri. All three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been bustling.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:30 IST
Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra 2024 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
More than one lakh devotees reached Kedarpuri in four days since the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham opened on May 10. In four days, 102499 devotees have set a new record by reaching Kedarpuri. All three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, have been bustling.

The fourth day after the opening of the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra 2024 was very special and historic, because on Monday the number of devotees who reached Kedarnath crossed one lakh. To make the journey of devotees arriving from the country and abroad smooth and auspicious, about 1000 officers, employees, security forces and others are contributing to make the journey successful.

Everyone is fulfilling their responsibility promptly so that the devotees reaching Kedarpuri on an average of about 25 thousand per day do not face any inconvenience. According to the State Information Department earlier on Sunday, "The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. All three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been bustling. On the first day, a record number of more than 29 thousand pilgrims from India and abroad visited Kedarnath Dham."

The Char Dham Yatra, steeped in profound spiritual significance in Hinduism, unfolds a journey of devotion and introspection, traversing the sacred realms of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, culminating in spiritual rejuvenation and divine communion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

