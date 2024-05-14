Lt Gen MK Katiyar visits newly established facilities at Army Hospital in Delhi

Lt Gen MK Katiyar, GOC-in-C Western Command and Shuchi Katiyar, Regional President, Army Wives Welfare Association visited various newly established facilities at Army Hospital (Research And Referral) on Tuesday including the 'Niramaya' Wellness Clinic, Integrated Maternal and Child OPD Services (Matru-Shishu Vibhag), Radiological Information System (RIS), Centre for 'Oncological Rehabilitation and Empowerment' (CORE), Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) and Sports Medicine, Medical Stores and Dispensary, and 'Aasra' Patient Detention Centre.

Regional President, AWWA also visited the 'PRERNA' the Triservices Cancer Support Group of volunteer ladies who have been rendering dedicated services in the Oncology Centre. They interacted with patients and hospital staff during the visit.

The Army Cdr reviewed the progress of ongoing project works. The efforts of Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, Commandant and all ranks of Army Hospital Research And Referral for recent improvements in patient care facilities have been appreciated by the Army Cdr. (ANI)

