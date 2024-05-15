SC allows Abbas Ansari to attend prayer ceremony, meet family between June 10-12

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Abbas Ansari to attend a private prayer ceremony on June 10 being held in remembrance of his deceased father Mukhtar Ansari. The top court also allowed him to meet and spend time with his family on June 11 and June 12 in police custody.

A bench of Justices Surya Kanta and KV Vishwanathan allowed Abbas Ansari to attend personal functions in connection with the death of his father Mukhtar Ansari from June 10 to June 12. The court has made it clear that Ansari will attend the function in police custody as the police will take him to his residence in Ghazipur from June 10 to June 12 from 9 am to 6 pm and will bring him back to jail.

The court also directed Uttar Pradesh police to make adequate security during Ansari's visit to his family. However, the top court instructed UP police to ensure the dignity of female family members of Abbas Ansari is maintained when the police personnel are in Ansari's residence. The court directed that Ansari should be taken from Kasganj jail to his hometown Ghazipur in police custody with adequate security on or before June 9. The Supreme Court also directed that Abbas Ansari will be brought back to Kasganj jail after June 13.

Earlier the top court allowed Abbas Ansari to attend 'fatiha' ceremony scheduled to be held on April 10 in memory of his father Mukhtar Ansari, who died in jail in March. The top court noted the fact that Abbas Ansari has lost his father on March 28. Abbas Ansari, who is lodged in Kasganj district jail, could not attend the last rites of his father, Mukhtar Ansari. (ANI)

