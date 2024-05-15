Left Menu

SC allows Abbas Ansari to attend prayer ceremony, meet family between June 10-12

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Abbas Ansari to attend a private prayer ceremony on June 10 being held in remembrance of his deceased father Mukhtar Ansari.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:32 IST
SC allows Abbas Ansari to attend prayer ceremony, meet family between June 10-12
Supreme Court (Image/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Abbas Ansari to attend a private prayer ceremony on June 10 being held in remembrance of his deceased father Mukhtar Ansari. The top court also allowed him to meet and spend time with his family on June 11 and June 12 in police custody.

A bench of Justices Surya Kanta and KV Vishwanathan allowed Abbas Ansari to attend personal functions in connection with the death of his father Mukhtar Ansari from June 10 to June 12. The court has made it clear that Ansari will attend the function in police custody as the police will take him to his residence in Ghazipur from June 10 to June 12 from 9 am to 6 pm and will bring him back to jail.

The court also directed Uttar Pradesh police to make adequate security during Ansari's visit to his family. However, the top court instructed UP police to ensure the dignity of female family members of Abbas Ansari is maintained when the police personnel are in Ansari's residence. The court directed that Ansari should be taken from Kasganj jail to his hometown Ghazipur in police custody with adequate security on or before June 9. The Supreme Court also directed that Abbas Ansari will be brought back to Kasganj jail after June 13.

Earlier the top court allowed Abbas Ansari to attend 'fatiha' ceremony scheduled to be held on April 10 in memory of his father Mukhtar Ansari, who died in jail in March. The top court noted the fact that Abbas Ansari has lost his father on March 28. Abbas Ansari, who is lodged in Kasganj district jail, could not attend the last rites of his father, Mukhtar Ansari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024