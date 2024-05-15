"She has developed modus operandi...should be ashamed": Amit Shah slams Mamata over Sandeshkhali violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Sandeshkhali violence, saying she should be "ashamed" as atrocities were committed against women and the case went to CBI as there was no proper investigation by the state police. In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah also expressed confidence of the BJP winning 24-30 seats in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls, improving its 2019 tally of 18 seats in the state. He said people of the state will overwhelmingly support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Mamata Banerjee has developed a modus operandi. First commit atrocities, once people talk about this then to hide it conduct atrocities again. Sandeshkhali is a classic example of this. Under a woman CM's nose, according to religion, atrocities are committed against women...she is quiet? HC has to intervene, still no investigation (by West Bengal Police) and then the case has to go to CBI...she should be ashamed," Amit Shah said. Sandeshkhali, a village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, has been in a political storm after villagers, mostly women, came out on the streets against the ruling TMC and its strongman Shahjahan, accusing him and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. He was later arrested. Both BJP and Trinamool Congress have been levelling charges against each other over Sandeshkhali.

Shah expressed his concern over election-related violence in West Bengal. "It is very unfortunate...in West Bengal, the TMC is responsible for this (violence). There, the violence doesn't stop even after the elections," he said, adding that poll-related violence had been checked in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Shah said Mamta Banerjee is "spreading lies" about the CAA and added that eligible people are being granted citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before 2014 as refugees, they have the right," he said.

Shah claimed that the Trinamool Congress is witnessing dissatisfaction due working style of Mamata Banerjee and her "favouritism towards her nephew." Answering a query, Shah said Mamata Banerjee isn't campaigning outside her state like some other INDIA bloc partners, perhaps due to lower demand elsewhere.

Answering a query related to the obscene video case faced by suspended JD-S leader Prajwal Revanna in Karnataka, Amit Shah said that the Congress government in the state did not take timely action due to its vote considerations. Revanna had left the country before he was booked in the case by Karnataka Police. "Whose government is in Karnataka? It's Congress and it's the party's responsibility to arrest him. I have a very clear opinion, that Congress' Deputy Chief Minister (DK Shivakumar) comes from Vokkaliga community and to protect his vote bank...The only responsibility in this case is theirs (Congress)," the senior BJP leader said.

Shah said the BJP is in favour of strict action in such cases. BJP and JD-S are contesting the Lok Sabha polls as allies. Amit Shah also hailed the rise in polling percentage in Lok Sabha elections being held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are being conducted in all seven phases. The results will come on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)