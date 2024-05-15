"25 crore people have come out of poverty during PM Modi's rule," says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Shedding light on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10-year regime, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday highlighted various developmental schemes initiated by the Central government. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday arrived in Haryana's Rohtak to rally support for Bharatiya Janata party candidates.

He participated in a public meeting program organised in favour of BJP candidate from Ambala Parliamentary constituency Banto Kataria who is pitted against Congress candidate Varun Chaudhary. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the infrastructure development initiatives undertaken by the Modi government in a recent address.

While addressing an election rally in Haryana's Ambala, Dhami said "In the last 10 years, 55,000 km National highway have been made. 7 IITs,7 IIMs, 390 universities and around 700 medical colleges have been built. Along India's growth has become a topic of global discussion. Even the developed countries are shocked to see India's infrastructure that how India is moving ahead so quickly. Expressway, ring roads, highway, elevated roads, metro rail, mono rail, underwater metro, Vande Bharat type of trains have become a huge part of India's development". "If we see the history of last 60 years, the airports which were built in six decades have been built in ten years by PM Modi. The airport which is going to be built in Ambala will also have connecting flights to many cities. In the coming years, the transportation will be easier for people of Ambala," he added.

Discussing the socio-economic impact, Dhami highlighted key government schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjawala Yojana, Kisan Samriddhi Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which have significantly improved the lives of millions of Indians. "In PM Modi's regime, more than 25 crore people have come out of the poverty line. It is not a small number," Dhami stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)