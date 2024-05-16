Left Menu

Peru's president to visit China in June, possible beef exports on agenda, minister says

Manero estimated that beef shipments to China could provide a $3 billion to $4 billion boost to Peru's economy. The upcoming Boluarte-Xi meeting will take place a few months ahead of the Lima-hosted Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade forum set for November, in which Xi is also expected to attend along with as many as 20 other world leaders.

Peru's President Dina Boluarte will travel to China in June to meet with her counterpart Xi Jinping, her agriculture minister announced on Wednesday, adding that beef exports to the Asian giant are among the topics likely to be on the bilateral agenda.

Agriculture Minister Angel Manero spoke to reporters at the national palace following a cabinet meeting, noting that the agenda for June's presidential summit is expected to cover 29 issues including the potential beef trade. Manero estimated that beef shipments to China could provide a $3 billion to $4 billion boost to Peru's economy.

The upcoming Boluarte-Xi meeting will take place a few months ahead of the Lima-hosted Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade forum set for November, in which Xi is also expected to attend along with as many as 20 other world leaders. The Chinese leader's attendance at the APEC summit in Peru is expected to coincide with the inauguration of the Chancay megaport, which is being constructed on the South American country's Pacific coast by Hong Kong-based Cosco Shipping Ports and seen as a boosting future trade with Asia.

