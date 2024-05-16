Fire raging at Madurai garbage dump for past week
ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:54 IST
A fire has been raging at the Vellaikkal garbage dump yard near Avaniapuram on the outskirts of Madurai for the past week, officials said.
Flames sweeping through dry grass spread to the dump yard leading to a massive fire on May 7, officials informed.
Further updates are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
