'Nandini' Sponsors T20 WC Teams, Boosting Co-op Brand's Global Presence

With Scotland cricket team announcing Karnataka-based Nandini dairy brand as their official sponsor in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the US, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said his government is determined to introduce to the world both the best quality milk products of the state.

Sharing the news on 'X', he termed it as a 'significant step' in making Nandini a global brand.

''Karnataka's proud Nandini company, known in countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, USA, Dubai, UAE, is now sponsoring Scotland and Ireland in the T20 World Cup.'' ''We are determined to introduce to the world both the best quality milk products of the state and the hard work of the state's farmers. This will be a significant step in making Nandini a global brand,'' the CM said.

This time, Nandini will shine on the World Cup and so will Kannada, he quipped.

Siddaramaiah also posted the photograph of Scotland men's team captain Richie Berrington wearing a jersey t-shirt with the logo of 'Nandini' brand on the sleeve.

KMF is the second largest dairy co-operative amongst the dairy cooperatives in the country.

According to KMF, in South India, it stands first in terms of procurement as well as sales.

KMF has 16 Milk Unions covering all the districts of the State which procure milk from Primary Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) and distribute milk to the consumers in various towns, cities, rural markets in Karnataka.

