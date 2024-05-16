China, Russia to jointly safeguard economic, energy security
China and Russia will jointly ensure the economic and energy security of both countries, they said in a joint statement published by China's state broadcaster on Thursday. Both said they would work together on large-scale energy projects by companies from both nations, and deepen cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, hydrogen energy and carbon markets, according to CCTV.
In the statement that came after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin met in Beijing, two sides pointed out the need to stop all moves that protracted the fighting and further escalated the Ukraine conflict. Both sides stressed that dialogue was a good way to resolve the Ukraine crisis.
