Left Menu

China, Russia to jointly safeguard economic, energy security

Both said they would work together on large-scale energy projects by companies from both nations, and deepen cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, hydrogen energy and carbon markets, according to CCTV. In the statement that came after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin met in Beijing, two sides pointed out the need to stop all moves that protracted the fighting and further escalated the Ukraine conflict.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:42 IST
China, Russia to jointly safeguard economic, energy security
  • Country:
  • China

China and Russia will jointly ensure the economic and energy security of both countries, they said in a joint statement published by China's state broadcaster on Thursday. Both said they would work together on large-scale energy projects by companies from both nations, and deepen cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, hydrogen energy and carbon markets, according to CCTV.

In the statement that came after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin met in Beijing, two sides pointed out the need to stop all moves that protracted the fighting and further escalated the Ukraine conflict. Both sides stressed that dialogue was a good way to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024