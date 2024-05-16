Left Menu

Punjab: BSF recovers Pakistani drone from border area of Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) detected and recovered a Pakistani drone from the border area of Amritsar district on Thursday, BSF Punjab Frontier said.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:51 IST
Punjab: BSF recovers Pakistani drone from border area of Amritsar
BSF officials with recovered Pakistani drone. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) detected and recovered a Pakistani drone from the border area of Amritsar district on Thursday, BSF Punjab Frontier said. Taking to 'X' BSF shared, "On 16th May 2024, during the morning hours, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted movement of a drone ahead of border fence in the border area of district Amritsar. As per protocol, BSF troops promptly tracked the movement of drone and endeavoured to neutralize it."

The BSF recovered a quadcopter in a farming field ahead of the border fence near Ballharwal village of Amritsar district. "The likely dropping zone was cordoned and an extensive search was conducted, which culminated at about 09:45 am with the successful recovery 01 quadcopter in a farming field ahead of border fence nearby village- Ballharwal of district Amritsar," the BSF further posted.

The recovered quadcopter is identified as China made DJI Mavic 3 classic. Keen observation and timely reaction of diligent BSF troops on duty once again thwarted the illicit entry of drone from across the border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024