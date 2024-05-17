Refinery fire contained in Russia's Krasnodar after drone attack
Authorities have managed to contain a fire at an oil refinery in Russia's town of Tuapse that broke out after a Ukrainian drone attack, officials in the Krasnodar region said on messaging app Telegram.
