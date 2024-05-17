Russia will respond to any ambiguous nuclear behaviour from the West in kind, says official

Russia with respond in kind to any ambiguous nuclear behaviour from the West, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, was reported as saying by the TASS news agency on Friday.

According to Ryabkov, the West has adopted a stance of strategic uncertainty and ambiguity towards Russia, trying to make it difficult for Moscow to predict how NATO will react in various situations, including with nuclear weapons.

"Russia will put the topic of 'red lines' aside and will respond to the West in a mirror manner," Ryabkov said in an interview to state-run TASS news agency.

