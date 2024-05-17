Fire at Russia's Tuapse oil refinery extinguished, TASS reports

A fire at the Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea coast after a Ukrainian drone attack has been extinguished, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported, citing local authorities.

Russian air defenсes and the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 102 Ukrainian drones and six uncrewed boats during the night, Russia's defence ministry said.

