IMD forcasts heatwave for few states in next 5 days

India Meteorological Department on Friday warned of a likely heatwave in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the next five days. It also forecasted a heatwave in states like Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for the next four days. The weather agency also said that mercury had soared as high as 45 degrees Celsius in many places across the country in May.

Speaking to ANI, Senior IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, "..From April till the last few days, continuous western disturbances were influencing Northwest India, due to which parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand experienced isolated rainfall. Due to this, the temperatures were not very high. In May, the temperature reached 45 degrees Celsius in many places. Even today, the temperature has already reached 45 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan," he said. "In Punjab and Haryana, the temperature is also near 44 degrees Celsius and the conditions of the heatwave are similar to those in Uttar Pradesh...A heatwave is likely in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for the next 5 days and in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for 4 days, after which there may be mild thunderstorms, due to which the temperature may drop slightly...," Kumar added.

Similarly, for the southern states, he said, "Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and South Karnataka in the next 5 days..." The Met department in its weather advisory has said that heat to severe heat wave conditions are likely over the plains of Northwest India and Bihar during the next 5 days and Heat wave conditions are very likely to commence over East and Central India from May 18.

The Met department further said that a wet spell with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south Peninsular India till May 23. (ANI)

