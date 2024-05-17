Swati Maliwal alleges "political hitman" attempting to save self by posting out of context videos

After recording her statement before the magistrate in the national capital's Tis Hazari court Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal came up with a post slamming an anonymous person and referring them as "political hitman" said he has started efforts to save himself. "Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime," alleged Maliwal in a post on X.

"Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world," she added in her post. Maliwal was referring to a short video clip purportedly showing her and security personnel at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on May 13. The clip that has now gone viral on social media is yet to be authenticated. Delhi Police said that the video has come to their knowledge but it is yet to be verified.

Earlier, the Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint of Swati Maliwal. The details of the FIR have revealed shocking details. In her complaint, Maliwal has alleged that Kejriwal's personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area." According to the Delhi Police FIR, Maliwal describes the events of May 13 when she had gone to the Civil Lines residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

"I went inside the camp office and called CM's PS Bibhav Kumar but I could not go in. I then sent a message to his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door as I have always done in the past year since Bibhav Kumar was not present I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM here to meet him," the FIR read. "I was informed that he was present in the house and I was told to wait in the drawing room. I went into the drawing room and sat on the sofa and waited for him to meet me," Maliwal said.

"He then abused me and asked who are you to not listen to what I say. While saying these words, he came and stood right in front of me. Without any provocation whatsoever on my side, he started slapping me with full force. He slapped me seven to eight times at least while I continued screaming. I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself I pushed him away with my legs," she said. "I repeatedly told him....that he should please let go of me as I was in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again. I somehow managed to get free. I then sat on the sofa of the drawing room and gathered my spectacles that had fallen on the ground during the assault. I was in a terrible state of shock at this attack. I was deeply traumatised and called the 112 number and reported the crime against me," Maliwal detailed.

The FIR was filed under IPC Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) /341(Punishment for wrongful restraint)/354B Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe /(506 Punishment for criminal intimidation/509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). (ANI)

