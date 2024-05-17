Zydus Soars: 97% Surge in FY24 Net Profits

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India Please find the press release summary post announcement of Zydus Lifesciences Limited's Q4 and FY24 financial performance.

Financial Highlights of full year FY24 • Revenue from operations was Rs. 195,474 mn, up 13% over last year.

• Net Profit was Rs. 38,595 mn, up 97% YoY.

• EBITDA was Rs. 53,843 mn, up 40% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 27.5%, an improvement of 510 bps over the previous year.

• Research & Development (R&D) investments stood at Rs. 13,096 mn (6.7% of revenues).

• Capex (organic) for the year was Rs. 8,628 mn.

Financial Highlights of Q4FY24 • Revenue from operations was Rs. 55,338 mn, up 10% over last year.

• Net Profit for the quarter was Rs. 11,823 mn, up 299% YoY.

• EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 16,305 mn, up 30% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 29.5%, an improvement of 440 bps on a YoY basis.

• Research & Development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs. 3,516 mn (6.4% of revenues).

• Capex (organic) for the quarter was Rs. 2,126 mn.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director - Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said "We are happy to close the year on a strong note, driven by robust performance across our businesses. Our relentless focus on patient centricity, operational efficiency, strategic investments, and execution of our diversified product portfolio continues to pay off, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability as well. We aspire to sustain strong performance in fiscal year 2024-25 with strong revenue growth and strive to improve EBITDA margins further from FY24 levels. This strong performance is a testament to our commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders, and we are well positioned for future growth and innovation." Consolidated Financial Results Rs. mn FY24 FY23 % Gr.

y-o-y Revenue from Operations 195,474 172,374 13.4% EBITDA 53,843 38,599 39.5% EBITDA margin (%) 27.5% 22.4% -- PBT 48,089 25,897 85.7% Net Profit 38,595 19,603 96.9% Q4 Results Rs. Mn Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 % Gr.

y-o-y Q3 FY24 % Gr.

q-o-q Revenue from Operations 55,338 50,106 10.4% 45,052 22.8% EBITDA 16,305 12,556 29.9% 11,024 47.9% EBITDA margin (%) 29.5% 25.1% -- 24.5% -- PBT 15,470 4,858 218.4% 9,255 67.2% Net Profit 11,823 2,966 298.6% 7,896 49.7%

