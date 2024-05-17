Russia's Novorossiisk oil infrastructure hit by drone attack early on Friday, sources say

A drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk early on Friday hit the Importpischeprom oil products terminal and Sheskharis oil harbour, sources said and video shared on social media showed. The port was shut soon after attack but later resumed oil loadings from Sheskharis oil harbour and fuel oil terminal, according to industry sources and LSEG data.

Oil products loadings from Importpischeprom oil products terminal in Novorossiisk are still suspended, the sources said. Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft did not reply to a request for comment. Its subsidiary, Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port Group (NCSP), which operates the Sheskharis oil terminal, declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)