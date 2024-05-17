US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches up, set for weekly gains on rate-cut hopes

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Friday, heading for weekly gains on growing expectations of U.S. interest-rate cuts this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.34 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 39,911.72.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.00 points, or 0.11%, at 5,303.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.17 points, or 0.06%, to 16,708.49 at the opening bell.

