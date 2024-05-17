Voter turnout of 69.16 pc recorded in phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says ECI

The fourth phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls on May 7 in 96 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 69.16 per cent, the Election Commission said on Friday. It said 69.58 per cent of men voters, 68.73 per cent of women voters, and 34.23 per cent of third-gender individuals exercised their franchise.

Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest voter turnout, with a total voter turnout of 80.66 per cent. West Bengal recorded the second-highest voter turnout at 80.22 per cent. Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar recorded relatively low voter turnouts at 38.49, 58.22, and 58.21 per cent, respectively.

It said copy of Form 17C has also been provided for every polling station in a constituency to candidates though their polling agents. "Actual data of Form 17 C shall prevail which is already shared with candidates. Final turnout will only be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots and its addition to total vote count," an Election Commission release said.

It said postal ballots include those given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc) and voters on election duty. Daily account of such postal ballots received, as per statutory provisions, are given to all candidates. The poll panel also gave parliamentary constituency-wise details of registered electors for 49 PCs going for polls in phase 5 on May 20.

Voting was held in 96 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth phase, out of which 25 were from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 1,717 candidates were in the electoral fray in this phase.

In the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, 93 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 65.68 percent, as reported by the Election Commission. The voter turnout in the third phase comprised 66.89 percent men, 64.41 percent women, and 25.2 percent third-gender individuals who exercised their right to vote.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The remaining three phases of voting will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

