Training camp 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg' gives feeling of national unity: RSS leader

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya commenced at the Maharshi Vyas Sabhagriha, Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh, Nagpur on Friday morning. At the beginning of the class, Sarvadhikari Iqbal Singh, Sah Sarkarywah Krishna Gopalj Akhil Bharatiya Seva Pramukj and Palak Adhikari of Varg Parag Abhyankar offered 'Pusharpan' to Bharatmata.

On this occasion, Sah Sarkarywah Mukundji and Ramdutt Chakradhar were present. 936 Shiksharthi from across the country are participating in this varg. Addressing the shiksharthi, Parag Abhyankar said that the volunteers have the feeling that they would get the privilege of going to Nagpur to learn about Sangh work and practice it.

"The feeling that Sangh work should be the work of life also remains in the minds of the shiksharthi's. This land is the abode of Dr Hedgewar and Shri Guruji. Prashikshan Varg has utmost importance in Sangh. Due to this, as the work increased, varg are being held in various places. There were many challenges before independence. The Sangh also worked for the independence of the country. Doctorji himself actively participated in the Jungle Satyagraha. Except during the ban period and the Corona period, the Sangh varg was organized continuously," Abhyankar said.He said that there were also changes in the duration and curriculum of the Varg as per the needs of the time. Changes were also made in the systems keeping in mind what should be the thinking of Shiksharthi and what are the challenges before him. "In the earlier classes, emphasis was laid on increasing patience and courage under physical programs. Now the challenges have changed, its narrative has to be understood. If there is a need to respond to challenges, then such topics have also been included in this varg. The creation of a global vision of a Sanghatit Hindu samaj is the goal of this varg," Abhyankar said.

In this varg, shiksharthi will also get practical training on how to connect with the good souls (Sajjanshakrti) of the society. Shiksharthi from all over India come here for training. The varg will conclude on 10th June. (ANI)

