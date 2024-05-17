Left Menu

NIA chargesheets one more in Pak-led Indian Navy spying case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one more person in the Indian Navy spying case involving Pakistani intelligence operatives, the agency said on Friday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one more person in the Indian Navy spying case involving Pakistani intelligence operatives, the agency said on Friday. According to the agency, Amaan Salim Shaikh is a key accused in the case involving a conspiracy by Pakistani agents to honey trap Indian Navy personnel to gather secret information regarding the defence establishments.

The anti-terror agency, which filed a supplementary chargesheet today in NIA Special Court, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has charged Amaan, a resident of Mumbai (Maharashtra), under various sections of IPC and UA(P)Act. NIA, which took over the case on June 5, 2023, found during investigation that Amaan was working for a suspected Pakistani agent, Usman, to further the anti-India conspiracy. He was also receiving money from other suspected Pakistani operatives, including Meer Balaj Khan, Alven and certain other individuals, through crypto channels for completing tasks assigned by the Pakistani intelligence operatives.

NIA had earlier, on November 2023, chargesheeted two accused persons in the case. Further investigation in the case initially registered at PS Counter Intelligence Cell, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, are underway, the agency added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

