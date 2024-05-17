Agartala-Akhaura railway link, Maitri Setu to become operational soon: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Friday that the Maitri Setu and the Agartala-Akhaura Railway Link will soon become operational, marking a milestone in regional connectivity and economic development. Talking to reporters, CM Saha emphasized the current administration's commitment to maintaining peace and tranquillity in Tripura, a strategy that has successfully attracted numerous investors to the state. He highlighted that with the recent elections concluded, a new government will soon take charge, continuing the progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"With PM Modi's unwavering support for the Act East Policy and the implementation of the HIRA Model, the Maitri Setu will naturally become operational shortly," said Saha. "The trial runs for the Agartala-Akhaura railway link have already been completed, paving the way for its imminent launch. This enhanced connectivity is set to bring a host of opportunities, as evidenced by the influx of investors. Just yesterday, I held a meeting with potential investors, and the prospects for Tripura are indeed promising," he added.

He further elaborated on the transformative impact of these projects, noting that once rail connectivity is fully established, travel to Kolkata will be significantly faster and more efficient. The operationalization of the Maitri Setu and the Agartala-Akhaura Railway Link is expected to not only bolster trade and commerce but also strengthen the socio-cultural ties between India and Bangladesh.

The Maitri Setu, a symbol of friendship between India and Bangladesh, along with the strategic Agartala-Akhaura railway link, is anticipated to boost regional cooperation and economic integration. These infrastructure projects are seen as pivotal to Tripura's development, positioning it as a key player in the northeastern region's growth narrative. As Tripura gears up for this new phase of connectivity and development, the state looks forward to leveraging these advancements for a brighter and more prosperous future. (ANI)

