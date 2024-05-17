NHPC Sees 60% Q4 Profit Drop to Rs 611 Crore

State-owned NHPC Ltd on Friday reported an 18 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.93 crore during the March quarter on account of decline in revenues. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 745.27 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's revenue from operations reduced to Rs 1,888.14 crore from Rs 2,028.77 crore in the January-March period of the 2022-23 fiscal. NHPC's expenses were at Rs 1,393.67 crore from Rs 1,545.48 crore a year ago. For the entire fiscal, the company's net profit was at Rs 4,028.01 crore as against Rs 4,260.83 crore a year earlier. The board of the company also approved a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY24.

