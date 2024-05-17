Left Menu

Beetle Brigade Unleashed in Jambu Zoo to Combat Parthenium Plague

The Jammu and Kashmir wildlife department, in collaboration with SKUAST, introduced over 500 Mexican beetles in Jambu Zoo to control parthenium weed organically. This bio-control measure utilizes the beetles, which exclusively feed on parthenium, preventing its growth and reproduction. Additional releases will continue during the monsoon season, aiming to ensure effectiveness in wild areas.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:35 IST
Representaive image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Jammu and Kashmir wildlife protection department has introduced Mexican beetles in the Jambu Zoo to organically counter the growth of parthenium weed.

In a first of its kind attempt, the department in collaboration the Sheri-Kashmiri University of Agriculture, Science and Technology (SKUAST) launched the bio-control measure with the release of more than 500 beetles in the zoo area on Friday, Additional Director, Jambu Zoo, Anil Kumar Atri, said.

The organisations are exploring the possibility of eradicating parthenium weed using its natural bio-control agent -- Mexican beetle (zygogramma bicolorata) -- in the zoo.

The beetles will feed on parthenium leaves and plants, preventing it from attaining full maturity and further multiplication, he said.

''Similar such successive releases on the same site will be carried out for next few months during the monsoon season and the similar approach will be followed up in next year for ascertaining its effectiveness in wild areas'', Atri said.

He said that the bio-control agent is proven to feed only on parthenium and does not affect other plants and animals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

