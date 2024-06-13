Left Menu

Monsoon Mosquito Menace: 90% Spike in Delhi Vector-Borne Diseases

A recent MCD report has highlighted a nearly 90% surge in vector-borne diseases, such as dengue and malaria, in Delhi during the last monsoon season. Home inspections revealed a significant increase in mosquito breeding, and legal notices to householders also spiked, underscoring the urgent need for effective measures this season.

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report has revealed a staggering 90% spike in vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in the capital during last year's monsoon season compared to 2022.

Significantly, home inspections noted increased mosquito breeding, with cases jumping from 1,71,931 in 2022 to 3,25,875 in 2023. Legal notices and prosecutions against householders for violations of MCD bye-laws saw significant hikes, reflecting the issue's gravity.

The MCD ramped up inspections to nearly 41 million homes in 2023, emphasizing the increasing room for improvement as monsoon approaches by June 27th. The numbers reveal the city's desperate need for effective and persistent control measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

