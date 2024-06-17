Tragedy Strikes Near New Jalpaiguri: Goods Train Collision Claims Lives

A tragic train collision struck near New Jalpaiguri on Monday morning, caused by a goods train that disregarded a signal, colliding with the Kanchanjungha Express en route to Sealdah from Agartala, according to Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha.

Sinha reported five confirmed deaths, although some local sources suggest the toll might reach as high as 15. The crash claimed the lives of the goods train's loco pilot and the Kanchanjungha Express guard, while fifty passengers were injured and have been admitted to North Bengal Medical College.

Several coaches of the Kanchanjungha Express were destroyed, though the main passenger coach sustained limited damage thanks to the impact being absorbed by a guard's coach and two parcel vans. Rescue efforts, now concluded, were swiftly initiated by local residents, state and district administration, along with NDRF and Army teams.

