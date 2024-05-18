Stray Cattle Crisis: A Key Lok Sabha Poll Issue in Uttar Pradesh

Even as the Uttar Pradesh government has been paying special attention towards the problem of stray cattle, unattended bovine has been one of the major issues in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state. Stray cattle that are left to loiter the roads by their former owners once they stop producing milk end up destroying standing crops of farmers and also causing road accidents.

It was one of the major issues raised by the Samajwadi Party during the assembly elections in 2022 and remains a poll point in the ongoing election.

In Kadaura village of Jalaun district, two gaushalas that are being run by women's self help groups with the assistance of the state government have been sheltering the stray cattle and providing them with feed and medical help.

Started three years ago, the cattle shed run by NGO Griha Mahila Bal Vikas Seva Sansthan has around 200 animals left there by the municipality officials. The cow shelter is helped by technology for better management of the cattle. "We have been dedicatedly practising gau sewa and the work is not for minting money. The cattle has been geotagged and the district administration keeps a watch over the care provided to the cattle through CCTV cameras," owner Vinita Pandey told PTI.

The gaushala is regularly visited by government veterinary doctors, however, there are times when the caretakers have to seek help from private veterinarians.

''The problem is that these veterinarians are available only during their duty hours. You never know when the medical problem of an inhabitant animal will happen. We have to approach a private veterinary doctor at an odd time and pay them from our own fund,'' she said.

District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Pandey told PTI, ''I myself keep a tab over the running of gaushala and alert the caregivers of their problem." "The district administration has set up a gobar gas plant. The plant will be commercially run and a part of the income would be shared with the NGO running the home," Pandey said.

Another gaushala, Kanha Gaushala Kadaura, shelters nearly 300 members of the bovine family, including cows, oxen and calves. With sufficient fodder and stock of food items for the stray, Kanha Gaushala has kept a separate place for nourishment of sick inhabitants.

"Cow dung is commercially sold to mobile money for running the shed. Plantation has been done at a large scale to provide fodder to the animals. CCTV cameras have been installed to keep watch over the animals housed there," a gaushala attendant said.

He added that officials have been appointed for monitoring of these CCTVs in the DM's office.

According to the 2019 Livestock Census, there are over 1.90 crore cattle in Uttar Pradesh, including 62,04,304 milch cows and 23,36,151 dry cows.

The indigenous female cattle population increased by 10 per cent in 2019 compared to the previous census in 2012. The population of exotic and cross-bred cattle increased by 26.9 per cent from 2012 to 2019.

As many as 14 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, including Jalaun will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

