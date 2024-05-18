Left Menu

Maroon Beret ceremonial parade held at Garud Regimental Training Centre in UP's Chandinagar

To mark the successful completion of training of Air Force Special Forces 'Garud' Commandos, Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade was held on Saturday at Garud Regimental Training Centre (GRTC), Air Force Station Chandinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

To mark the successful completion of training of Air Force Special Forces 'Garud' Commandos, Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade was held on Saturday at Garud Regimental Training Centre (GRTC), Air Force Station Chandinagar in Uttar Pradesh. According to a Defence Ministry release, Air Marshal PK Vohra, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command was the Reviewing officer for the parade.

The Reviewing Officer congratulated the Garuds on the successful completion of their training. He emphasised the importance of rigorous training and honing of Special Forces skills to keep pace with the changing security scenario. He then presented the Maroon Beret, Garud Proficiency Badge and Special Forces Tabs to the successful Garud trainees and gave away trophies to the meritorious trainees. The best all-rounder trophy was presented to Flight Lieutenant Shashwat Rana, the release said.

As part of the ceremony, Garuds demonstrated combat firing skills, hostage rescue, firing drills, assault explosives, obstacle crossing drills, wall climbing, slithering, rappelling and military martial arts. The Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade is a significant event that marks the culmination of an extremely demanding training schedule.

These newly passed-out trainees enter the elite Garud force and add strength to the operational capability of IAF. (ANI)

