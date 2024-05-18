Uttar Pradesh: Three workers injured after wall collapses at construction site in Kanpur
All three workers were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors confirmed that they were out of danger, Collectorganj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohd Mohshin Khan said.
At least three workers were injured when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Collectorganj area in Kanpur on Saturday, police said. All three workers were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors confirmed that they were out of danger, Collectorganj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohd Mohshin Khan said.
The situation is under control. If anyone is found guilty action would be taken, the ACP said. "Today in the Collectorganj police station area near Manjushree talkies three workers were injured due to a wall collapse at a construction site. All three workers have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Doctors have said that they are out of danger," ACP Khan said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
