Artificial Intelligence will bring revolution in human surgery: ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai

Former Project Director Chandrayaan and ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will bring a big revolution in human surgery and can be super-assistant to surgeons.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 23:02 IST
Former Project Director Chandrayaan and ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Project Director Chandrayaan and ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will bring a big revolution in human surgery and can be a super-assistant to surgeons. Mylswamy Annadurai said, "AI is making inroads in all the fields, including the surgical field. From open surgery to laparoscopic to robotic-assisted surgery, robotics can be infused with AI. There will be a big revolution in human surgery. For this, surgeons should also be aware of that. AI will be super-assistant to surgeons. This can also increase the longevity of the surgeons. AI will be boon for surgeons."

He further said that Mangalyaan 1 has lived for more than 8 years, and it has done its job. "Mangalyaan 1 has done its job. Mangalyaan 1 was planned for 6 months, and it has lived for more than 8 years. Setback happened in the lander of Chandrayaan-2, but the orbiter was still working. Chandrayaan-3 has shown that we can now safely land at identified places on the South Pole. The instruments have also done their job during the two weeks of its stay in the South Pole. It has given input for Chandrayaan-4, he added. (ANI)

