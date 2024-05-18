Tripura's palm oil production push: One lakh saplings prepared in nursery in Sepahijala to be planted by August

As the Tripura government in collaboration with private agencies is striving towards the production of oil palm at a commercial scale, around one lakh saplings of the crop prepared in a huge palm nursery will be planted in over 700 hectares of land across the state by August. The palm nursery was located at Jumerdhepa in the Sepahijala district. A total of 54 workers have been working here in shifts. Separate teams have been engaged for spraying fertilisers, watering the saplings and weeding.

Speaking to ANI, a worker in charge of the nursery, Uttam Debnath said, "In the first phase, there were 15 people working here daily. Later, an additional 15 people were roped in for the task. It took almost one year for the seeds to get sprouted. After that, polythene bags were brought and the seed was planted on it. All the saplings were initially grown in the shaded area and later transferred to the natural atmosphere. Now these saplings are ready for being planted in the agricultural field." According to Debnath, the one lakh saplings prepared in the nursery would be planted in over 700 hectares of land across the state.

"We have a total of one lakh saplings here. All these saplings would be planted on over 700 hectares of land across the state. By August, the plantation would be completed. Once the first lot is sent out for plantation, the second lot of seeds would arrive," Debnath told ANI. Meanwhile, to get the produce of the state processed within the state, two high-tech units are going to be established in Tripura, an official of the horticulture department of Tripura told ANI.

According to the Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Godrej Agrovet and Patanjali Food Private Limited have been assigned as the linked agencies. These two bodies are making farmers aware of the benefits of oil palm farming with a guaranteed buyback assurance in the declared price.

A top official has said that both the companies have received permission to set up oil palm processing units in the state. These units will function as primary oil extraction units and the finished product received from these units will be sent to the refineries. Right now Godrej Agrovet is working in areas under the Dhalai, Unakoti, and North Tripura districts while Patanjali is working in the remaining five districts of Tripura. So far, the plantation has been undertaken in 130 hectares of land, said the official. (ANI)

