Shooting Shocks West Delhi: Man Attacked at Rajouri Garden
A man was shot multiple times by unidentified assailants at a food joint in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden. He was rushed to a hospital, and further details are awaited. The police are currently investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
Late Tuesday evening, a violent shooting erupted at a popular food joint in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, leaving one man critically injured. Police sources confirmed that multiple gunshots were fired by unidentified assailants.
The victim, who has not been named, suffered several bullet wounds and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Eyewitnesses reported chaos as the man's companion fled the scene amidst the gunfire.
Authorities have cordoned off the area as senior officials conduct an intensive investigation. Further information is awaited pending a thorough enquiry into this shocking incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Killer of 2 Israeli soldiers at large after initially surrendering himself to Palestinian police
Unidentified persons kill cop in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district; role of Naxalites suspected: Police.
Chhattisgarh Police Head Constable Brutally Killed in Naxal-Affected Sukma
Central Armed Police Force's 400 companies to remain positioned in West Bengal till June 19
27-year-old daughter of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers jumps off building in Mumbai, dies; suicide note found: Police.