Shooting Shocks West Delhi: Man Attacked at Rajouri Garden

A man was shot multiple times by unidentified assailants at a food joint in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden. He was rushed to a hospital, and further details are awaited. The police are currently investigating the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:21 IST
Late Tuesday evening, a violent shooting erupted at a popular food joint in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, leaving one man critically injured. Police sources confirmed that multiple gunshots were fired by unidentified assailants.

The victim, who has not been named, suffered several bullet wounds and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Eyewitnesses reported chaos as the man's companion fled the scene amidst the gunfire.

Authorities have cordoned off the area as senior officials conduct an intensive investigation. Further information is awaited pending a thorough enquiry into this shocking incident.

