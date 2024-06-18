Shooting Shocks West Delhi: Man Attacked at Rajouri Garden

Late Tuesday evening, a violent shooting erupted at a popular food joint in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, leaving one man critically injured. Police sources confirmed that multiple gunshots were fired by unidentified assailants.

The victim, who has not been named, suffered several bullet wounds and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Eyewitnesses reported chaos as the man's companion fled the scene amidst the gunfire.

Authorities have cordoned off the area as senior officials conduct an intensive investigation. Further information is awaited pending a thorough enquiry into this shocking incident.

