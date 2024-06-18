Putin's First North Korea Visit in 24 Years Signals Growing Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea for the first time in 24 years, highlighting growing ties with the country since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The visit underscores Moscow's intent to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with North Korea, indicating increased security cooperation between the two nations.
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea on Tuesday for his first visit in 24 years, Interfax news agency reported. The visit at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un underscores Moscow's growing relationship with the nuclear-armed state since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin issued a presidential order on the eve of the visit saying Moscow was looking to sign a "comprehensive strategic partnership treaty" with North Korea, which his foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said would include security cooperation.
