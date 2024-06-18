Left Menu

PM Modi's Spiritual and Developmental Journey in Varanasi

Narendra Modi visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi post-election, seeking blessings for India's prosperity. He also addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, reviewed the Sigra Stadium indoor sports complex, and took part in Ganga aarti. The visit emphasized spiritual and developmental progress in Varanasi.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:19 IST
PM Modi's Spiritual and Developmental Journey in Varanasi
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in his first trip to his constituency following the Lok Sabha elections. He sought blessings for India's prosperity and participated in the Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Before visiting the temple, Modi addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at Mehndiganj. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, where chief priest Shrikant Mishra performed the rituals amid chanting of mantras.

Modi's visit also focused on development, reviewing the progress at the Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium. He emphasized the importance of the facilities for the youth of Kashi, sharing photographs of his inspection on the social media platform, X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024