PM Modi's Spiritual and Developmental Journey in Varanasi
Narendra Modi visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi post-election, seeking blessings for India's prosperity. He also addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, reviewed the Sigra Stadium indoor sports complex, and took part in Ganga aarti. The visit emphasized spiritual and developmental progress in Varanasi.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in his first trip to his constituency following the Lok Sabha elections. He sought blessings for India's prosperity and participated in the Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.
Before visiting the temple, Modi addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at Mehndiganj. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, where chief priest Shrikant Mishra performed the rituals amid chanting of mantras.
Modi's visit also focused on development, reviewing the progress at the Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium. He emphasized the importance of the facilities for the youth of Kashi, sharing photographs of his inspection on the social media platform, X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
High Stakes in Uttar Pradesh: Vote Counting Set to Decide Political Futures
"BJP-led NDA will win 80 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh," says Brajesh Pathak, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh
NDA Faces Setback in Uttar Pradesh as INDIA Bloc Seizes Momentum
Mahesh Sharma Leads Early in Crucial Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Seat
"People of Uttar Pradesh have shown a lot of discretion," says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra