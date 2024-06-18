PM Modi's Spiritual and Developmental Journey in Varanasi

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in his first trip to his constituency following the Lok Sabha elections. He sought blessings for India's prosperity and participated in the Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Before visiting the temple, Modi addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at Mehndiganj. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, where chief priest Shrikant Mishra performed the rituals amid chanting of mantras.

Modi's visit also focused on development, reviewing the progress at the Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium. He emphasized the importance of the facilities for the youth of Kashi, sharing photographs of his inspection on the social media platform, X.

