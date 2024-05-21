Left Menu

MoU signed among Extra C, AICTE, IIM Mumbai, and IIT Madras

This strategic collaboration aims to institutionalise and organise the National Inter-college Crossword Expedition (NICE) over the next two years, promoting the benefits of crosswords as an educational tool, AICTE said.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:58 IST
MoU signed between Extra C, AICTE, IIM Mumbai, and IIT Madras. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

In a significant step towards enhancing the cognitive and soft skills of higher education students, Extra C, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), IIM Mumbai, and IIT Madras have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic collaboration aims to institutionalise and organise the National Inter-college Crossword Expedition (NICE) over the next two years, promoting the benefits of crosswords as an educational tool, AICTE said.

K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, virtually graced the event. AICTE Chairman, Prof TG Sitharam, highlighted that this collaboration not only aims to enhance students' mental agility and soft skills but also to spread knowledge about India's rich heritage and traditional wisdom through innovative educational methods.

AICTE Vice Chairman, Dr Abhay Jere, was also present at the event. Crosswords are more than just a leisure activity; they are a powerful exercise for the mind, fostering lateral thinking, recall abilities, and nuanced understanding. These attributes are invaluable for students, particularly in technical education, as they prepare for leadership roles in the future.

The MoU outlines the organisation of NICE for the next two years, ensuring well-planned logistics and a structured calendar for both organisers and participants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

