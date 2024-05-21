Ensure uninterrupted power, water supply: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to officials

As temperatures are soaring past the 45°C mark in some areas of Northwest India, impacting daily life and forcing people to stay indoors, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma instructed officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Power Distribution Corporations to take measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply and regular drinking water. He instructed officials to ensure adequate power supply to meet increasing demand and address outages promptly. He asked the Chief Secretary to continuously monitor the efforts being made to resolve the electricity issues during the summer season and to ensure coordination between the departments. He also asked to take the necessary steps to ensure smooth power supply during peak hours.

Sharma instructed officials not to leave the headquarters without prior notice to ensure power supply and adequate water supply in rural areas. Besides, he also directed officials to widely circulate the helpline numbers and all complaints will be resolved promptly in a time-bound manner. The control rooms established at the state level and districts should be monitored regularly, he said.

Notably, the Public Health Engineering Department has set up a control room at the state level to solve all the problems related to drinking water. People can register their complaints on helpline number 0141-2222585. Likewise, power-related complaints can be lodged on the helpline numbers operated by various discoms or on the BijliMitra app. (ANI)

