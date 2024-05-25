Kolkata Police imposed Section 144 to hamper PM Modi's May 28 roadshow: West Bengal BJP chief

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday said that Kolkata Police has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Central Kolkata to hamper Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, scheduled to take place in Kolkata on May 28, and induce fear in the people. "Kolkata police have clamped section 144 and said that it's routine. I think it has been implemented to hamper the Prime Minister's rally and to induce fear in the people," Majumdar told reporters here.

He said that the PM's roadshow will be historical and around 2 lakh people will be attending it. "On May 28, the PM will have a historical roadshow in Kolkata. Bengal's culture will be presented there. We are getting reports that approx 2 lakh people will attend the rally," Majumdar said.

The Kolkata Police on Friday clarified that its May 22 order imposing Section 144 of CrPC in a select area of Central Kolkata was a routine exercise and was not meant for the entire city. The police's reaction came after the BJP alleged that the section was imposed to prevent people from participating in the PM's roadshow.

"A desperate Mamata Banerjee imposing prohibitory order all across Kolkata to prevent people of West Bengal from attending the meeting of PM Shri Narendra Modi on May 28, is a clear sign of the INDI alliance having conceded defeat and conspiring somehow to disrupt the electoral process. Where are Rahul Gandhi and the pretenders of the 'Save Constitution' gang who beat their chest? INDI gang is going to be permanently wiped away. Do you think such antics will stop the Modi wave?," Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur posted on X. In a post on X, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, "A scared Mamata Banerjee has ordered Kolkata Police to impose Section 144 for a period of 60 days starting from 28th May 2024 to 26th July 2024. The greater Kolkata region is to poll on 1st Jun and Prime Minister Modi is to hold a roadshow in the city on 28th May. Aware of her slipping political capital in the Kolkata region, Mamata Banerjee is doing what she does best - hiding behind Kolkata Police."

Reacting to these posts, Kolkata Police urged to refrain from spreading misleading information. "Kolkata Police issues 144 Cr PC order in vicinity of Dalhousie and Victoria house on regular basis. This is nothing new and such orders are renewed every two months. Copies of previous orders attached. So please refrain from spreading misleading information," Kolkata Police posted on X. (ANI)

