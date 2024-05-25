Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Missing IT Professional's Body Found in Australia

Aravind, a 30-year-old IT professional from Shadnagar, Telangana, was found dead in New South Wales, Australia. His body was recovered from the sea in Sydney. Aravind had been missing since May 19, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. His family has requested help to bring his remains back to India.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-05-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 18:32 IST
Tragic Loss: Missing IT Professional's Body Found in Australia
Aravind
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old IT professional from Shadnagar town in Telangana, who went missing in New South Wales in Australia, was found dead, according to his family members here.

Aravind's body was recovered from the sea in Sydney and family members were informed about his death by the authorities in Australia on Friday, his relative Krishna A said here on Saturday.

The cause of his death was not clear and that they were informed that an investigation was in progress, he added.

Aravind's family members and relatives requested the Central government to help them in bringing back his mortal remains to Hyderabad from New South Wales at the earliest.

Aravind, who was working as an IT professional in Australia, had been staying in New South Wales since 2017 and had got married around two years ago.

The couple were planning to come to India and had also booked tickets while Aravind's mother, who had been with him in Australia, had recently come back to India, his relative said.

On May 19, Aravind had told his wife that he was taking their car to the garage, but went missing after that. Though his wife called him, she did not get any response, after which they lodged a missing person complaint with New South Wales police on May 20, Krishna said adding subsequently, Aravind's body was found near a beach in Sydney and a DNA test confirmed it was of Arvind's.

Aravind, a native of Shadnagar, was the only son of a local BJP leader, late Arati Krishna Yadav, and his mother is in shock and grief.

Krishna requested the union government to make the necessary arrangements to bring Aravind's body back home.

Following a request, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to extend the necessary help in getting the mortal remains of Aravind back to India at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024