Tragedy in Kuwait: Indian Worker Cremated After Fatal Fire

In a heart-wrenching ceremony, the mortal remains of 62-year-old Himat Rai, who perished in a catastrophic fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area, were cremated at a local ground.

The funeral pyre was lit by his 16-year-old son, Arshdeep Singh. Rai, among the 49 victims of the June 12 blaze, mainly comprised migrant workers from India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, and Nepal.

Rai had migrated from Kakkon, a suburb of Hoshiarpur city, to Kuwait 28 years ago, working as a foreman for NBTC to support his family. He is survived by his wife, two married daughters, and a minor son.

