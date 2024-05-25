One-year-old killed in road accident in Gurugram

A one-year-old boy was killed after a speeding SUV hit him here, police said on Saturday. According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening in Sector 45. Mohammad Sanfaraz, the victim's father, told the police that he got to know of his son's accident through a friend, officials said. ''When I came to the market, I came to know that my one-year-old son, Sanwar, met with an accident and was admitted to a private hospital. I reached the hospital where my friend Kayum told me that my son came on the road while playing in the park and a speeding MG Hector car hit him. He died during treatment'', Sanfaraz told the police. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown driver of the SUV, who managed to flee, under sections 279 (rash driving), and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 40 police station on Saturday, they said. Further investigation is underway and the driver will be arrested soon, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)