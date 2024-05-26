Cyclone Remal will cross coast of West Bengal by Sunday midnight, says IMD

The severe cyclonic storm "Remal," currently churning in the North Bay of Bengal, is poised to cross the coasts of West Bengal and southwestern Bangladesh by Sunday midnight. "It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards, intensify further and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh) by midnight of today, May 26, as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph," IMD said in a press release.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast significant weather disturbances for the state of Tripura in conjunction with Cyclone Remal. As per the IMD, from May 26-27, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with lightning are predicted across Tripura. South, Gomati, Dhalai, Sepahijala, Khowai, and West districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with squally winds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph. North and Unakoti districts are also expected to witness heavy rainfall.

"From May 27-28, the weather will intensify, with extremely heavy rainfall anticipated in Gomati and Sepahijala districts. Other regions, including South, Dhalai, Khowai, North, Unakoti, and West districts, will see heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and squally winds," the IMD said. From May 28-29, light to moderate rains will persist, with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall predicted for North, Unakoti, and Dhalai districts. The remaining districts will likely experience thunderstorms with lightning.

IMD has urged the residents to remain vigilant and heed the warnings and advisories issued by local authorities. Preparations should be made to secure homes and livestock, and emergency supplies should be gathered in anticipation of prolonged power outages and potential flooding. (ANI)

