Left Menu

Adani Ports Hits 52-Week High Ahead of BSE Sensex Inclusion

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shares surged over 1% on Monday, reaching a 52-week high of Rs 1,457.25 before closing at Rs 1,431.75. The gain precedes its inclusion in the BSE Sensex from June 24, replacing IT giant Wipro, which saw a decline of 2.36%.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:49 IST
Adani Ports Hits 52-Week High Ahead of BSE Sensex Inclusion
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday ended over 1 per cent higher and hit the 52-week high level during the day.

This comes less than a month before the company's entry into the 30-share BSE Sensex from June 24 replacing IT major Wipro.

The stock went up 2.93 per cent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 1,457.25 during the day on the BSE. It ended at Rs 1,431.75, up 1.13 per cent.

Shares of Wipro, however, declined 2.36 per cent to Rs 452.55. During the day, it dropped 2.57 per cent to Rs 451.55.

The stock of Wipro was the biggest laggard among the 30-share BSE Sensex firms.

This would mark the first inclusion of any Adani Group firm in Sensex. The group has 10 listed firms.

The changes will be effective from June 24, 2024, Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE, said in a statement on Friday, adding that the replacement is a part of a periodic review.

Both APSEZ and Wipro are constituents of NSE's Nifty index.

Changes have also been announced in S&P BSE 100, S&P BSE Bankex, S&P BSE Sensex Next 50, and S&P BSE Sensex 50.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024