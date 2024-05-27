Many areas of city have been hard-hit by Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Police

As cyclone 'Remal' over Coastal Bangladesh and adjoining Coastal West Bengal moved nearly northwards, with a speed of 15 kmph during past 06 hours, Kolkata Police said that many areas of the city have been hard-hit by the severe cyclonic storm. Taking to X, Kolkata police shared, "Many areas of the city have been hard-hit by Cyclone Remal. Our Disaster Management Group personnel and personnel of different police stations have been making efforts all night to remove numerous trees uprooted in the storm to keep traffic moving."

Trees were uprooted in many parts of Kolkata. The city witnessed downpour with severe waterlogging following the landfall on Sunday over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country. Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed several parts of West Bengal on Monday.

The severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' has weakened since making landfall last night and is expected to downgrade into a deep depression by this evening, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) announced on Monday. The NDRF made the announcement based on the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The current information that we have from the IMD is that the severe cyclonic storm has now transformed into a cyclonic storm. The wind speed, which was earlier about 110 to 120 km/hr during landfall, now has come down to 60 to 70 km/hr," NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi told ANI when asked about the status of 'Remal' after its landfall. Pointing out the downfall in the intensity of the cyclone, Shahedi said "This is a big relief and it is expected that by evening today, this will further change into a deep depression." Questioned about the loss of lives and damage to properties due to the cyclone, the NDRF officer said: "From the information that we have, one death has taken place in Kolkata due to wall collapse. Restoration work is in progress. NDRF teams are deployed, 14 teams are deployed in major affected areas in the state and six SDRF teams are also deployed to assist... Apart from 14 teams in West Bengal, we have one team in Tripura just as a precautionary measure." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)