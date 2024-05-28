Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest habitual criminal in encounter in Gwalior

According to police, recently on May 22, the accused committed a crime of raping a girl at knife point in the district. During the investigation of the case, the police came to know that the accused was preparing to leave the city on Tuesday after which, the team swung into action and nabbed the accused following a short faceoff.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 13:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest habitual criminal in encounter in Gwalior
Gwalior SP Dharamveer Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a habitual criminal and rape accused in a short encounter in Gwalior district, a police official said. The accused also sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was undergoing treatment at the Trauma Center of Jayarogya Hospital in the district.

According to police, recently on May 22, the accused committed a crime of raping a girl at knife point in the district. During the investigation of the case, the police came to know that the accused was preparing to leave the city on Tuesday after which, the team swung into action and nabbed the accused following a short faceoff. Superintendent of Police (SP, Gwalior) Dharamveer Singh said, "Komal Bhadkariya is a habitual criminal and a resident of Gohad, Bhind district. There are serious cases of murder and loot registered against him and he is also an accused in a rape incident recently occurred in the district. Police had information that he was going to escape towards Chinor (a village in Gwalior district) today. After which, three police parties were deployed for the operation. On seeing the Police, he opened fire with an illegal firearm. In retaliatory fire by Police, he was injured. He is admitted to hospital."

Further investigation into the matter is underway, SP Singh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

