Left Menu

Goodluck India Reports 33% Rise in Q4 Profit Amidst Market Challenges

Goodluck India reported a 33% increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 37.21 crore, driven by increased revenues. The company saw total income rise to Rs 911.19 crore, while expenses grew to Rs 860.93 crore. The Board approved a final dividend of Re 1 for FY24, pending shareholder approval.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:55 IST
Goodluck India Reports 33% Rise in Q4 Profit Amidst Market Challenges
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Steel maker Goodluck India on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 37.21 crore for the March quarter on account of increased revenues.

It had posted a profit of Rs 27.96 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 911.19 crore in the January-March period from Rs 766.97 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its expenses increased to Rs 860.93 crore from Rs 730.52 crore in January-March FY23.

For the whole FY24 fiscal, the company's profit was at Rs 132.26 crore, higher than Rs 878 crore in 2022-23.

The Board of Directors of the company has approved a final dividend of Re 1 for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

M C Garg, Chairman, Goodluck India, said, ''In spite of adverse geo-political conditions & tough market conditions, the company has succeeded in achieving growth by reshuffling the product mix and the market mix. The demand growth has been robust overall and this has helped shore up our volume sales. We recently supplied and fabricated steel bridges for the high-speed bullet train project.'' Goodluck India manufactures a wide range of engineered steel structures, precision/auto tubes, forging for defence and aerospace, CR (Cold Rolled) products and GI (Galvanised Iron) pipes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024