INDIA bloc will form government after June 4, says Lalu Prasad

Speaking to reporters, Yadav confidently said, "We will know the results soon. Modi is gone now."

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:11 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Expressing confidence of the INDIA bloc coming to power in the Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that the Modi government will be voted out as results are declared on June 4. "We will know the results soon. Modi will go (lose power)," he said.

He also took a jibe at PM Modi's remarks in an interview that God sent him for a purpose. 'Modi is saying that he is not biological, he is an 'avatar'...Our government will be formed on June 4," Lalu Prasad told the media. RJD is part of INDIA bloc.

Earlier, PM Modi had said in an interview with a news channel that till his mother was alive, he felt that perhaps his birth was biological and after her demise when he connects various experiences, he is convinced that God has sent him. Election to 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar is being held in seven phases. In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

