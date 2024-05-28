Rajasthan to get a little relief from heatwave by end of May

Amid the soaring temperatures, Rajasthan is expected to witness a significant drop of 3-5 degrees Celsius in temperatures by the end of May, a senior official of IMD's Rajasthan Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre also indicated that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the state for the next 48 hours.

The temperatures in places like Phalodi, Barmer and Jaisalmer in West Rajasthan are continuously crossing the mark of 48 degrees Celsius, with no change expected until May 29. Radheshyam Sharma, Director, Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said the maximum temperature will remain between 48 and 49 degrees Celsius and is unlikely to witness any significant change till May 29. However, the situation will modify in the next two to three days.

"The severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in the state until May 29. From May 30, temperatures in East Rajasthan will decrease by 3-5 degrees Celsius, while in West Rajasthan, the intensity of the severe heatwave will significantly diminish. By the end of May, the maximum temperature in West Rajasthan will be around 45 degrees Celsius," he said. Sharma further said, "However, due to some western disturbances, parts of the state, particularly West and Northwest Rajasthan, will experience thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by light rains and dusty winds. From June 1, the maximum temperatures are expected to range in the normal category."

Earlier, on Monday, Radheshyam Sharma, Director of Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said the maximum temperature is unlikely to witness any significant change until May 29. "For the first time in this season, Phalodi in Rajasthan has crossed the temperature mark of 50 degrees Celsius, while places like Jaisalmer and Barmer have witnessed a surge of seven degrees Celsius in the night temperature. There is no immediate relief from the intense heatwave and warmer nights in the next two to three days. The maximum temperatures are unlikely to witness any significant changes until May 29," he said.

Sharma said there is a possibility of strong surface winds of "25-35 kmph in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions during the next 72 hours". Large parts of northern India continue to reel under a fierce heat wave, with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius at many places in the country on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)