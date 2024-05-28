Indowind Energy Turns Profit with Green Power Surge

Indowind Energy on Tuesday reported a profit of Rs 61.50 lakh for the March quarter.

It had posted a loss of Rs 25 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4.01 crore in the January-March period from Rs 3.93 crore in the same period a year ago. Its expenses were Rs 4.07 crore, up from Rs 3.81 crore in January-March FY23.

Indowind Energy Limited develops wind farms, manages wind assets, and generates green power for sale to utilities and corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)