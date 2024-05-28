Left Menu

Indowind Energy Turns Profit with Green Power Surge

Indowind Energy reported a profit of Rs 61.50 lakh for the March quarter, reversing a loss of Rs 25 crore from the previous year. The company's total income increased to Rs 4.01 crore, with expenses rising to Rs 4.07 crore. Indowind develops wind farms and generates green power.

Updated: 28-05-2024 16:01 IST
Indowind Energy on Tuesday reported a profit of Rs 61.50 lakh for the March quarter.

It had posted a loss of Rs 25 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4.01 crore in the January-March period from Rs 3.93 crore in the same period a year ago. Its expenses were Rs 4.07 crore, up from Rs 3.81 crore in January-March FY23.

Indowind Energy Limited develops wind farms, manages wind assets, and generates green power for sale to utilities and corporates.

