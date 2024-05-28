PM Narendra Modi during rally in West Bengal visits Sri Sri Sarada Mayer Bari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while on his roadshow in West Bengal's Kolkata visited and offered prayers at Sri Sri Sarada Mayer Bari in Baghbazar. The Prime Minister also met the saints at the temple. He took out time of his busy election campaign schedule and reached Sri Sri Sarada Mayer Bari.

On May 23, 1909, Sarada Devi, the spiritual consort of Ramakrishna, moved from her abode in Dakshineswar to the Bagbazar house, which became a pilgrimage for the disciples of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Maa Sarada. It is interesting to note that PM Modi's visit to Sri Sri Sarada Mayer Bari came after Mamata Banerjee had alleged that some monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi.

The Trinamool Congress chief later clarified that her remarks pertained to certain individual monks and were not against any institution. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and claimed it has "no relation with good governance" while alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government is promoting a "corrupt ecosystem" with its politics revolving around "vote bank politics."

While addressing a rally at Jadavpur in West Bengal, PM Modi accused the TMC of working only for its vote bank. "The TMC and good governance have no relation. You won't find good governance in Bengal even under a microscope. The TMC works only for its vote bank and can never do anything for the State's youth. The party has any vision," he said.

The Prime Minister said that TMC wants to keep you poor and backwards so that their business keeps running. He claimed that voting for TMC and Left are the same "as both indulge in vote-bank politics. They are known for their undemocratic means and disregard for the democratic process."

The PM said that the politics of CPM and TMC have ruined Bengal. These are two parties, their shop is one and the goods in the shop are also the same. Notably, six phases of the Lok Sabha elections are over and the final phase will be held on June 1 in 57 constituencies in eight States and Union territories. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

