SBI Elevates Nine CGMs to Deputy Managing Directors

State Bank on India (SBI) on Tuesday said it has promoted nine Chief General Managers (CGMs) to the position of Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs).

The promotions come into effect from May 28, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Shiva Om Dikshit, Kshitij Mohan, Satish Rao Nagesh, Virendra Bansal, Ashok Kumar Sharma, G S Rana, Ravi Ranjan, Prem Anup Sinha, and Naveen Chandra Jha have been promoted, it said.

There are currently 22 DMDs working in the country's largest bank. With the promotion, the number of DMDs has increased to 31.

