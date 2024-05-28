Left Menu

SBI Elevates Nine CGMs to Deputy Managing Directors

The State Bank of India (SBI) has promoted nine Chief General Managers (CGMs) to Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs), effective from May 28. The newly promoted individuals are Shiva Om Dikshit, Kshitij Mohan, Satish Rao Nagesh, Virendra Bansal, Ashok Kumar Sharma, G S Rana, Ravi Ranjan, Prem Anup Sinha, and Naveen Chandra Jha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:23 IST
SBI Elevates Nine CGMs to Deputy Managing Directors
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

State Bank on India (SBI) on Tuesday said it has promoted nine Chief General Managers (CGMs) to the position of Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs).

The promotions come into effect from May 28, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Shiva Om Dikshit, Kshitij Mohan, Satish Rao Nagesh, Virendra Bansal, Ashok Kumar Sharma, G S Rana, Ravi Ranjan, Prem Anup Sinha, and Naveen Chandra Jha have been promoted, it said.

There are currently 22 DMDs working in the country's largest bank. With the promotion, the number of DMDs has increased to 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024